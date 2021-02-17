Blue Springs, MO (KCTV) — A Blue Springs man is facing charges of first-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and domestic assault.
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office charged 30-year-old Bryan Snow Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the details in the case are heartbreaking and awful. Twin girls were rescued by police from horrific conditions and terrible neglect.
The abuse might not have been discovered if not for a “lift assist” call to the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District (CJC).
CJC was called for a 27-year-old woman who was unable to get out of the bathtub. The woman reportedly has Multiple Sclerosis. She was naked and sitting in several inches of urine and feces. In a call to the woman’s boyfriend, medical personnel learned the woman had been put in the tub two or three days before.
The woman was removed from the apartment and treated at a hospital.
Police did not know it, but there were also 5-year-old twin girls in the apartment. They were locked in a bedroom during the first visit. Hours later, police returned to the apartment and found the two girls.
According to the probable cause statement, police officers said the girls were extremely malnourished and were “skin and bones.” They were eating out a cereal bag. Police noted that the apartment was covered in trash and smelled of urine, feces and “decaying flesh.”
The girls were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospitals for evaluation. Both suffered from malnourishment and abuse. But, doctors discovered that one of the twins was “targeted” for injuries. She had substantial hair loss from malnutrition, burns on her body, sores in the webbing of her hand and multiple splinters in her hands and feet.
The girl told investigators how she got the splinters. She talked about being “stuck in the closet,” according to the probable cause document, and said that she clawed her way out of the closet.
Both girls told investigators that “Mom and Dad” would choke them with their hands around their necks as punishment. The girls are not potty trained and said they were burned with a lighter when they had accidents.
But, these latest events are not the first time that the girls came to the attention of the Children’s Division. Our investigation showed there were four hotline calls concerning the girls last year. That information is in the charging documents. The calls were for abuse and neglect.
When asked for a response, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Social Services wrote: “Child abuse and neglect investigations are often co-investigated with local law enforcement. Information relating to specific child abuse and neglect investigations are closed and confidential under Missouri law, except for very limited circumstances.”
The children would certainly fall into a high-risk category. At one point, the girls were removed from the home. The mother was able to regain custody if she kept them away from their father.
Records show the mother has a medical condition and high functioning autism. The father has reportedly been diagnosed with a mental health condition himself. He told police he has ADHD, bipolar disorder, autism, multiple personality disorder and schizoaffective disorder.
We did further digging into Bryan Snow’s past and learned he has a troubled history. Snow has previous domestic violence convictions in Clay County and Sedalia.
