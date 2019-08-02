Grandview mayor devastated by botched property tax assessment

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Leonard D. Jones outlines the errors and consequences in a blistering letter to Jackson County Executive Frank White and members of the legislature.
Jones points out his community has been collecting and turning over information to the county documenting new growth, and the county just dropped things from there.
The letter claims that Grandview has seen $19,335,501 in new growth, and that’s documented through sales and permits.
However, the recent assessment only shows $2,209,623 in new growth.
Jones lists two examples of commercial properties that were fully constructed and operational at the end of 2018 but somehow the county does not have them assessed that way.
On the other end, residential properties were nailed in the assessment. The mayor points out this will harm struggling families his represents and trigger automatic drops in the levy.
Jones anticipates the city will lose a million dollars in his budget.
He calls on White and members of the legislature to fix the assessments before they become final.
