KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Firefighters and their families are looking for support from worker compensation in the state of Missouri.
Workers compensation protects those hurt on the job, or those who develop an illness because of the type of work. Some workers are covered for occupation disease under Missouri law, such as hearing loss for industrial noise, or developing asthma after being exposed to substances on the job.
Right now, firefighters are trying to have cancer considered an occupational disease. While it’s impossible to pinpoint a particular fire caused cancer, firefighters say the exposure to smoke and chemicals they’re exposed to the job adds up time.
Decades ago, Dave Cheney was a firefighter, then a captain, for the city of Gladstone back when the city had Public safety officers. The officers responded to all emergency calls—police and fire. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and faced long, difficult, and expensive treatment.
The cost of the treatments wasn’t always covered because Cheney didn’t qualify for worker’s compensation.
‘It was really shocking,” said Donna Cheney, Dave’s widow. “When you get over the shock then you get angry. Because you thought you were covered and you’re not.”
The Cheney’s dipped into savings to pay for treatments and refinanced their home. And after a very long battle, Dave died in 2014. Donna eventually had to sell their home.
“It’s not the money,” said Donna. “It’s the idea that Dave is not the only person with cancer in the fire service and we have to start taking care of fireman.”
More is now known about connections between fighting fires and cancers.
Missouri House Representative Robert Sauls has proposed legislation that would force cities to pay for many medical conditions for firefighters on their payroll. It would also include cancer as an occupational disease.
“(This) can really help a lot of people who quite frankly risk their lives and help others,” said Sauls. “This is the least we can do.”
Donna said Dave loved being a firefighter but was devasted that his illness wasn’t recognized as an occupational hazard. Donna took her fight to court and was eventually compensated, but she’s hoping the legislation will pass and other families can skip a painful legal process to get the help they need.
