KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- In a rare move, the FBI is investigating a cold case from 1998 and are asking for your help.
The victim is Rhonda Tribue, also known as Rhonda Easley. The 34-year-old mother of six was beaten to death. Her body was found in a remote area between Edwardsville and Kansas City, Kansas.
New information has come to light in the case, prompting the FBI’s involvement. It’s unusual because the FBI does not have jurisdiction and is normally not involved in murder cases.
But the FBI has special interest in this case and it’s not alone. A local attorney is also wanting to know what happened out there. The attorney has been investigating former KCKK Police Captain, Roger Golubski.
Golubski has long been a target in KCTV5 investigations. He is accused of terrible things over his 35-year career, including shakedowns and sexual abuse of the people he swore to protect.
His name first publicly surfaced in the Lamonte McIntyre case. McIntyre spent decades in prison for a double murder he didn’t do. Golubski was an investigator on that case.
McIntyre’s mother is among those accusing Golubski of sexual abuse. Other women back her allegations in sworn affidavits.
McIntyre’s mother says she refused Golubski’s advances, and even moved away. But years later, two of her sons and a nephew were put in a police lineup. Lamonte McIntyre was arrested as a result and later convicted for a murder he didn’t do.
McIntyre’s legal team suspect this botched case isn’t an isolated incident and has called for a wide ranging investigation into troubling police practices for years.
"You start digging and you find so many horrific situations. You wonder how far it extends,” said Cheryl Pilate, one of McIntyre’s attorney in a previous interview.
Today, Pilate released this statement to KCTV5:
During the course of our investigation of Lamonte McIntyre case, we learned of the widely known murders of 15 or more women that remain unsolved.
These murders came to our attention because Roger Golubski was a homicide detective at the time and because some of the homicides received little or no attention from detectives.
As a result, family members and the community remain grieving and burdened with painful questions.
We applaud yesterday’s announcement by the FBI. As Lamonte’s lawyers, we also hope people come forward to provide relevant information on both wrongful convictions and unsolved homicide cases in Kansas City, KS.
The allegations swirling around Roger Golubski have prompted an outcry from the community. In July, local lawmakers released a letter demanding an investigation.
Golubski declines to speak with our investigative team regarding the allegations. And the FBI will not comment if this murder case is connected to him.
Golubski worked for the KCK police department for 35 years before he retired. It’s unclear how many cases he touched as a detective and captain.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide should call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
If you have any information you wish to share directly with KCTV5’s investigative team you can reach us at investigate@kctv5.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.