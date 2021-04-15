OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5’s Investigative team previously reported the FBI is investigating the fatal police shooting of Overland Park teenager John Albers more than three years ago.
We’ve recently obtained the federal subpoena. It reveals just how wide-ranging the investigation is.
John Albers was shot and killed as he backed out of his driveway in his parents’ minivan. Officer Clayton Jenison fired 13 shots at the van. Police were there for a welfare check.
The initial investigation into the shooting lasted just six days. The county prosecutor declined to press charges. The officer involved was given a secret separation agreement.
But, that is not the end of it.
The federal subpoena asks for pretty much every document ever generated in connection with the case.
The subpoena also asks for information on the officer who fired the shots — his training, any complaints, medical information, and his firearms qualifications.
All of that information is sealed from the public, but journalists have been fighting for transparency. The Kansas City Star recently won a court battle that forced the city to release the secret separation agreement with the officer. Jenison was paid $70,000, was offered counseling sessions, and agreed to say the officer resigned for “personal reasons under ordinary circumstances.”
That condition means the officer can go work for another department that might not be aware of the FBI investigation.
