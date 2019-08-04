FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A KCTV5 News investigation exposes a famous Comic-Con writer accused by dozens of women of sexual assault. Jai Nitz has been the subject of multiple police investigations in both Kansas City and Lawrence, but he’s never been arrested or charged. Some of his alleged victims said law enforcement and prosecutors are failing to do their job and putting other women in danger.
Some of his alleged victims who spoke with KCTV5 News requested their identity not be revealed because they are afraid of the man they say attacked them.
Nitz is well known in the comic book industry and is the creator of the character “El Diablo”, featured in the movie “Suicide Squad.” Just this spring, one of his alleged victims, Hannah Strader, spoke out about what happened, and since then, she’s heard from dozens of others who say the same man sexually assaulted them.
“My number one concern coming forward with this story was finding other girls,” Strader told KCTV5 News.
Strader first met Nitz in a journalism class at the University of Kansas where he was a guest speaker. Days later, they met, Strader thought, as a student and mentor. Strader said Nitz had other intentions.
“He just seemed like a likable person when he was reaching out. He seemed to want to talk about my ideas, what I wanted to do, ways he could help me out. So, he asked me for drinks at a bar on Mass Street in Lawrence,” Strader said.
In her online post, “Assault Isn’t Always Obvious, Here’s My Story,” Strader details the evening with Nitz that turned into a traumatic night of sexual assault.
She later told her professor about what happened and said KU’s Title IX office informed her Nitz was no longer welcome at KU’s journalism school.
She posted nearly two years after her assault, naming him for the first time publicly, because she knew he was coming to Comic-Con in Kansas City.
“I feel privileged that I had a, quote unquote, mild experience that I can talk about when so many of the other girls don’t and feel like they can’t,” Strader said.
Within 24 hours of posting, Strader said she heard from ten other women who said Nitz had also sexually assaulted them.
Strader said she’s heard from nearly 30 women now and continues to communicate with a group of 20 women with similar experiences. KCTV5 News interviewed three of those women who asked to keep their identity private.
One of those women filed a police report with the Kansas City Police Department concerning her assault. That case is now under review by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. She said she met Nitz in a Kansas City, Missouri bar, and while walking to her car to leave, he forced her into his vehicle, drove off, and raped and sodomized her for 45 minutes before leaving her in an empty parking lot.
“In the time during and after, you’re just kind of in survival mode, if I fight, does it get worse? If I’m going to die, I have to make peace. Toward the end, I had a moment of like, if I’m going to die, this is the moment it’s going to happen,” she told KCTV5 News.
KCTV5 News also interviewed a woman who said she was raped by Nitz four years ago. Another woman said she was sexually assaulted eight years ago.
“When anybody puts their body or their limbs on you in order to restrain you, it’s terrifying,” she said.
She also told KCTV5 News, she wished she had spoken out sooner. “I personally don’t feel empowered by this. I feel guilty I hadn’t said something sooner.”
She went on to say, “I think when you’re in a profession or community like comics and your interaction is with a lot of different people with a lot of them being sometimes younger, female and impressionable, looking to potentially move into a career like that, if you have somebody being predatory, somebody should be taking action within the convention to restrict somebody being predatory.”
Multiple women are now considering taking civil action against Nitz. Attorney Lauren Sierra is representing some of Nitz's alleged victims.
“In these types of situations where it’s someone who has some celebrity status, they are often associated with businesses, well-known companies, comic books and Comic-Con. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of people aware of this behavior, but they for whatever reason look the other way. So if we can go forward with a civil case, we’re hoping that we can hold these companies, the universities, etc. accountable, so they will stop facilitating this person to be able to act against these women,” Sierra told KCTV5 News.
The Jackson County district attorney declined to file charges.
Lawrence Police emailed Strader, reading, in part:
"..I was finally able to speak with Jai. Unfortunately, the contact was over the phone as I tried contacting him in-person at his home but received no answer. He then called me back a couple days later. Long story short, Jai refused to meet with me to discuss the investigation. He pushed for some details and when I told him I would be happy to discuss those details in a meeting, he said he would have his attorney contact me (aka, not going to talk). I told him to please do, but obviously won't hold my breath on for that.
Like previously discussed, I unfortunately won't have probable cause to file charges against Nitz from yours or (other alleged victim's) allegations. If at some point you change your mind about doing a recorded phone call with Nitz, please let me know and we can discuss setting that up...".
Dark Horse Comics told KCTV5 News it, “suspended all professional ties with Nitz in April 2019.” Dark Horse Comics published Nitz’s comic book, “Astro Hustle,” but cancelled the second issue after learning about allegations of sexual assault against Nitz.
Nitz declined KCTV5 News’ request for an interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.