Family questions how crime scene evidence from Berdella murders now for sale

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Bob Berdella is a serial killer who tortured and murdered at least six people.
His crimes first came to light back in 1988.
A relative of one of his victims contacted KCTV5 News in complete disgust when the stumbled across a website selling what appears to be authentic crime scene items.
Everything from a hacksaw to fireplace ashes with the original evidence bag is available.
The highest priced item is the camera seized from the home along with two pictures of an unidentified male. That’s $15,000.
The question is how can something like this even happen?
The website “Supernaught” did not respond to questions from KCTV5 but credits an eccentric millionaire for the items.
“All of the Bob Berdella items offered here were obtained directly from the estate of Del Dunmire,” the site states.
The relatives who contacted KCTV5 questioned how evidence ever left the Kansas City Police Department's possession in the first place.
“There are civil process that can take place that require the release of old evidence in an old case that has been adjudicated and completed,” explained Sergeant Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the department.
Becchina explained the KCPD is aware of the items for sale and just as disturbed as the family. The department certainly does not support or condone “murderobilia.”
“The fact that things like this show up on there is not surprising, but it would I wouldn't want to see something like that if it were me and it was my family member,” Becchina said.
Court records show that surviving family members sued Berdella’s estate in civil court. It appears KCPD was forced to turn over evidence in that civil proceeding since the criminal case was closed.
The website is also selling items connected to other serial killers like Dennis Raider, the self proclaimed “BTK” serial killer.
His letters are available and prison clothing supposedly worn by Rader. It’s unclear how those items left the kansas Department of Corrections and if they are real.
