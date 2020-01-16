KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The family of murder victim Fawn Cox questions why it’s taking Kansas City police so long to figure out how to pay for advanced genetic testing as they’ve seen it used to help solve more than 90 cold cases across the nation.
“It’s not fair. It’s just not fair,” Fawn’s little sister Felisa Cox said. “I’m happy that those families get closure, but I’m jealous.”
Fawn Cox was 16 years old when she was robbed, raped and murdered. A killer snuck through her bedroom window.
“There was no other evidence there. Whoever did it, took everything with them. But they didn’t take their DNA,” Felisa Cox said.
Detectives agree DNA testing could be the game changer. Just this week, a cold case from the ‘70s was solved using genetic genealogy, a process in which detectives and scientist work together and use public genetic data bases, finding the relatives of the killer and working their way backwards.
The case investigators solved involved a 16-year-old girl who was also raped and murdered, Pamela Maurer. Detectives in DuPage County, Illinois, held a press conference saying they finally have a name and face for the killer.
Fawn’s family wants to know why the process can’t be used in their search for justice.
“They do it all over the country. Why they're kind of holding back on this, I’m not sure. Only they know,” Fawn’s dad John Cox told KCTV5 News.
KCPD struggles for funds, refuses to take family’s money
Sergeant Jake Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said solving cold cases is a top priority for the department.
“It’s hugely important. Any time someone is walking around that commits any crime, much less a murder, and gets away with it, every day that makes our city less safe,” Becchina told KCTV5 News.
He admits the KCPD is struggling to create a framework and find funding for advanced DNA techniques like genetic genealogy, noting there are hundreds of cold cases and many of them may have some sort of DNA samples.
“We are fighting for a solution that can serve this family, but also the families of other families to come,” Becchina explained.
The department understands the Cox family’s frustration but say it’s not possible to use money from a family to pay for investigations.
“We would be very fearful of getting into a situation where if one family can pay for something, and another family can't, then, you know, we worry a lot about that,” Becchina said. “We want to serve everyone equally.”
The family of Fawn Cox say it’s not their money but rather community funds, which were raised through pool tournaments, a motorcycle ride and T-shirt sales.
“That money that was put forth by people who love Fawn and want to see our family get closure,” Felisa Cox said.
“I gave my money for Crime Stoppers, and they took it. They eventually sent it back to me,” John Cox added. “They didn't say anything like that I couldn't use it to pay them. I think whoever solves it deserves the reward.”
The family doesn’t see how this is really any different and considers genetic genealogy a scientific tip.
“I’d be relieved. Relieved knowing that somebody is paying for what they took from us,” Felisa Cox said.
Genetic Genealogy
Police departments are turning to private companies like Parabon and Gene by Gene for help with these investigations.
Parabon has helped solve more than 90 cases in the past 18 months, including Pamela Maurer’s case. Company officials explained their pricing structure to KCTV5 News, saying that for $1,500 a department can get a rough profile that includes ancestry, skin, hair and eye color. Detectives also get a workability report which tells them the next best step.
If there are strong matches in the public genetic database, the next step is $3,500, and that provides departments a list of relatives so they can work their way backwards.
The other option is to create a DNA mug shot, which Parabon calls a “snapshot,” using genetics to predict what a person might look like.
One DNA mugshot was so accurate, the person simply turned himself in when it was released to the media.
Fawn’s family tells KCTV5 News they have raised enough money to complete both the first step and whatever else the company would recommend.
