LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – This weekend marks a sad anniversary for the family of Desirea Ferris.

Ferris was 18 years old when she vanished in May of 2017. May 1 was the last day her family communicated with her.

Ferris was supposed to come home for her mother’s birthday dinner, but she never made it.

Her social media accounts went dark and her phone stopped pinging.

“People out there know people don’t just fall off the face of the earth!” Ferris’ mother Patti Tam said. “We haven’t found anything of hers - no phone, no purse no nothing!”

There have been vigils and searches for Ferris, many of which have been the direct work of her family and their own army of volunteers.

“She’s coming home no matter what. Good or bad on her own two feet or whether I carry her, she’s coming home,” Tam said. “That’s all I want. I want her and we will go from there.”

The family says there is a new area they would like to search when restrictions are lifted.

People have been questioned in the case, especially the men who were with Ferris last.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.