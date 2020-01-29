TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Schreiber family wants to keep their family together in Kansas. At issue is state adoption laws which conflict with U.S. immigration laws.
In Kansas, a family may legally adopt a child up until the age of 18. However, U.S. immigration only recognizes citizenship through adoption up until the age of 15.
That puts Hyebin Schreiber in a legal bind.
“Not only is my family here, I grew my own communities. I have my friends here. I got baptized. My church family is here. Everything that means home to me in Kansas. It would be sad if I had to leave here,” Hyebin Schreiber said.
Hyebin currently has a pending court case. In the meantime, her attorney is asking state lawmakers to consider changing Kansas State adoption laws.
Right now, adoptions become finalized when families head to court. But other states, like California, allow judges to back-date adoptions or do what is in the best interest of the child.
Hyebin came to live with her biological aunt and uncle when she was 15. This change in state law would solve her problem. Hyebin’s attorney says similar provisions have been upheld in both federal and immigration courts.
“The State of Kansas has an interest in making sure that Kansas State Court orders are not hollowed out by federal agencies and that Kansas families know they can rely on the State to protect them,” Attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford said.
“Our roots in Kansas have sunken even deeper and that makes it hard to think about leaving Kansas,” Patrick Schreiber, Hyebin’s father, said.
Patrick Schreiber has publicly said if his daughter is forced to leave the country, the entire family will leave with her.
“It’s a course of action but it’s not the preferred course of action,” Patrick said.
Patrick has a long history of military service. Hyebin’s legal adoption was delayed because she was deployed to Afghanistan. The family was unaware that state adoption laws and immigration laws did not line up.
Hyebin’s future remains murky. She recently graduated from KU with a chemical engineering degree.
KCTV5 News will keep you posted on her case.
