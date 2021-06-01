KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol held their press conference at about 4:30 p.m.
Previous reporting is below.
The Missouri Highway Patrol will be holding a press conference later this afternoon in response to several faith leaders who claim a recent officer-involved shooting was what they described as an execution.
The faith leaders gathered at the scene of that police shooting, demanding the immediate firing of four police officers who were present when a man was shot and killed by a police officer on March 25, 2021.
The KCPD says they had a stop order for Malcolm Johnson due to a previous shooting. In that earlier incident, the KCPD says Johnson shot at his ex-girlfriend but the bullets grazed someone else.
Johnson was shot and killed by a special team that searches for suspects.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says there was a confrontation, which led to the suspect shooting an officer. A KCPD officer returned fire, killing Johnson.
Church leaders released a short video. It’s clearly one cell phone recording of another cell phone and there is no audio. It’s unclear who took the video and what is being said due to the quality of the video.
The video shows police entering a gas station with guns drawn and confronting Johnson. The video then shows feet on the ground.
Faith leaders who studied the video made serious allegations based on the position of the feet and claim the Missouri State Highway Patrol declined to see the video.
“What I saw was an execution!” said Pastor Darron Edwards.
A Tuesday afternoon press conference with several pastors claimed Malcolm Johnson was unable to shoot a gun based on his position on the ground and a medical condition from a previous shooting. The pastors believe the officer must have shot himself or a bullet ricocheted from the officer’s own gun. They claim Johnson was unarmed.
But, Missouri State Highway Patrol told KCTV5 at the scene that Johnson was armed.
KCTV5 requested the original video taken at the scene so our news team could hear conversations and gunshots. Emmanuel Cleaver III responded that they do not have the original recording. He offered to share photos from the funeral home, which would reveal Johnson was shot in the head.
The investigation into this shooting is still open, and we are expecting to hear from the Missouri Highway Patrol later this afternoon.
A brief check inside the gas station revealed 10 cameras in a small space. It’s unclear if all those cameras were operational at the time of the shooting.
The video released today appears to offer one limited view.
KCPD officers now wear body cameras, but those were not on every officer back in March.
