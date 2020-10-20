KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Olin “Pete” Coons is currently serving time for the 2008 double murder of Kathleen and Carl Schroll.
But on November 2, 2020, he heads back to court.
On the night of the shootings, Kathleen called her mother to say Pete Coones was in her house and threatening to kill her.
Police originally suspected murder suicide but news of that phone call led them straight to Pete Coones.
Coones attorneys say he’s a victim not a killer.
“A rush to judgement and a prosecutor that didn’t make sure Pete was treated fairly. That’s how we ended up here with Pete being innocent,” attorney Brandon Bell said.
Bell and the rest of Coones legal team have filed a petition outlining key pieces of information in the case they hope a judge will consider. You can read the entire filing below.
Coones’ team recently found a fourth bullet in the case--four bullets were missing from the gun but only three were recovered during the initial investigation. Attorney Brandon Bell combed crime scene photos and realize it could be hidden in old bedding- and it was.
“It’s crucial. It destroys the prosecution theory of the case,” Bell said.
Bell says the original prosecution theory is that Coones snuck over to the house with some sort of object, beat Carl then obtained Kathleen’s gun killing them both.
Bell says all of the new information points to a much different chain of events now that evidence has been fully tested and everyone has a clearer picture of the chain of events.
