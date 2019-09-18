JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A KCTV5 News Investigation has uncovered thousands of emails from Jackson County officials, expressing concerns over the fallout from this year’s massive tax assessment debacle, and just not necessarily for the taxpayers.
Not shockingly, the emails reveal some residents may have received special consideration over others and that most of them are rich, powerful, and well-connected.
Previous KCTV5 News reports have focused on the lavish property of attorney and developer Ken McClain.
Despite being a sprawling estate in the same county where some have seen their property values jump as much as 500%, his new tax assessment came back relatively low, only a 53% increase to $690,941 from $450,215 the year before.
Coincidentally, or perhaps not at all, McClain is said to be very good friends with Jackson County Executive Frank White.
The Kansas City Star has even reported that McClain once helped White out of a bind when he fell behind on his mortgage and taxes. White admits to the trouble, but never who covered the bill.
“You have to have more than pictures.”
KCTV5 News sent images of the McClain property to Jackson County questioning the assessed value. Several real estate experts said the value of the property was closer to $2 million to $3 million than the assessed amount of just under $700,000.
One email obtained by KCTV5 News addresses the McClain property directly, stating “Furthermore, you would have to have more than pictures to justify a change in value. The photo may alert you of a change, but you still need permits or something to give it value.”
However, photograph evidence was precisely the device used when setting assessments for thousands of properties across the county. One exchange between Jackson County Assessment Director Gail McCann Beatty and a county employee point to just how fundamentally flawed that system is, leaving much to guess work and assumptions.
McCann Beatty writes, “the photo suggests a vacant lot, but parcel viewer seems to look like there is part of a structure on it.”
The employee was unsure of what was seen in the images, replying “there looks like some trash or something in the trees. Maybe a treehouse or something?”
The exchange leaves no doubt, though, that they are not sure what’s there and what they are assessing.
“A request from the 2nd floor.”
In another email chain, McCann Beatty raises concerns about a golf course near Frank White’s home, the same links where White has hosted charity events in the past.
McCann Beatty wrote that, “the valuation is crazy. It went from $728,000 to $14,494,700.” That’s a staggering 1,891% increase.
The employee reminded her that was not the county’s assessment, but rather a high-priced out of state consultant, noting, “I can’t do anything about the costs. Those were all Eberts’ doings.”
McCann Beatty insisted on the review, though, noting that, “this is a request from the 2nd floor,” indicating the location of White’s office, though it’s not clear if she is referring directly to White or a staff member requesting a second look.
Sell or take a loan.
Since KCTV5 News’ initial reports, homeowners from across the county like Jerry Rosenburrough have reached out to share their stories.
“We don’t have a lawyer with deep pockets to bail us out,” Rosenburrough said. “We have to get a home equity line of credit.”
Whether they care or not, county officials seemed to know that could have been the fate of Jackson County property owners.
In an email titled “Thoughts on reassessment,” county leaders reassure themselves that they’re right and residents are just complaining.
The thread even offers options for those with increased assessments, like “sell and reap windfall” or “home equity loan for increase in taxes.”
Charlie Loma, another homeowner concerned with the reevaluation of his tax burden, questions if loans as even a possibility for many people.
“How many of us can apply for a loan to bail us out?” he asked. “How are we going to pay the loan back?”
The emails never discuss that concern. Another glaring omission is a lack of written concern from White’s office on how the assessment was conducted or what happens next for the thousands of homeowners.
KCTV5 News reached out to the assessment department and Frank White for comment. A county spokesperson replied that no one was available for an interview because everyone was too busy helping taxpayers.
