DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The district attorney in Douglas County said Monday he is dismissing charges against a University of Kansas graduate student who said she was raped by a classmate.

Police and prosecutors didn’t believe her, and they decided to charge the woman with three counts of filing a false police report.

The charges were the focus of a recent KCTV5 News investigation. The Kansas City Star’s Katie Bernard wrote numerous articles on the charges as well.

KCTV5 and the Kansas City star teamed up to fight a proposed gag order in the case where the prosecutor was trying to limit information and the accuser’s ability to speak about the charges.

The woman claims that after a heavy night of drinking with her fellow classmates last fall, she blacked out and ended up in a classmate’s bed disoriented. After initially downplaying the incident, the woman went with a friend to a local emergency room for a sexual assault exam and the friend reported the incident to police.

According to court documents, investigators with the Lawrence Police Department met with the woman at the hospital, but a detective on the case said that the police did not think it was a “legitimate claim of rape” within 90 minutes of reviewing the woman’s phone, which she had willingly turned over to them.

In January, the woman came to the police station after she said investigators told her they had received an anonymous note about her rape. Instead, she said the officers told her they thought she was lying and arrested her on charges of interference with law enforcement for making a false report.

In his statement Monday, D.A. Charles Branson noted his team believed in the merits of the case but that the impact to victims of sexual violence of moving forward with the case “cannot be ignored.”

“While we believe in the merits of this case and are confident the facts would be borne out at trial, the cost to our community and the negative impact on survivors of sexual violence cannot be ignored,” Branson said in the statement. “We are concerned this case, and the significant amount of misinformation surrounding it, could discourage other survivors from reporting their attack. That is unacceptable.”

The attorney for the graduate student said in a statement that the woman was pleased to “finally put this nightmare behind her” but also said they were “disappointed that the DA’s office continues to promote the fiction that this case was supported by the facts.”