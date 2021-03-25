ATCHISON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Jeanie Evans, 68, recently died. Her family blames her recent vaccination and openly wrote about it in her obituary.
It’s prompting health officials to issue cautious statements expressing concerns but not drawing firm conclusions.
Stormont Vail Hospital’s statement said:
“An obituary recently reported that an individual died unexpectedly on March 24, 2021, from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. The individual was transported to our hospital after receiving the vaccine in the region. A cause of death has yet to be determined. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family.”
The KDHE became aware this morning of the death of a 68-year-old Atchison County resident. The resident was vaccinated in Jefferson County and, according to the local health department, appropriate CDC guidelines were followed.
During the waiting period following the vaccine administration, the individual began experiencing anaphylaxis and medical treatment was provided.
The resident was transported to a local hospital where the individual later passed away.
The death will be fully investigated in accordance with standard protocol. Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.
Suspicious cases are reported to VAERS (The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). That’s a safety surveillance program run by the CDC.
The CDC cautions people to not jump to conclusions. Here’s what was posted on the website:
The CDC officially says 2,216 deaths have been reported to the VAERS system.
Other families have gone public with their suspicions.
A 39-year-old mother in Utah recently died following a second vaccination. Her family is suspicious. Her father says she reported flulike symptoms the night she got the shot.
“She was healthy, happy, and active,” Alfred Hawley said.. “The greatest mom you ever saw in your life and then she was so sick. She was -- in less than probably 12 hours -- intubated and on life support. She passed 30 hours after we took her to the emergency room.”
If you have a problem after receiving the vaccine that you want to report, visit https://vaers.hhs.gov.
