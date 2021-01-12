TERRE HAUTE, IN (KCTV/AP): The Department of Justice is appealing the stay of execution granted late last night to Lisa Montgomery.
A judge has granted a stay in what was slated to be the U.S. government's first execution of a female inmate in more than 67 years.
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana issued the stay, citing the need to determine Montgomery’s mental competence. Her attorneys had petitioned the court to stop the execution because Montgomery was losing touch with reality.
Montgomery is on death row for the 2004 killing of Bobbie Jo Stinnett by strangulation, and cutting Stinnett’s unborn child from the womb. She is currently in the federal prison in Terre Haute.
The Department of Justice is still planning for a 6 pm (Eastern time) execution.
