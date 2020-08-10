KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The KCTV5 News Investigative team is taking a deeper look at Kansas City’s other epidemic, crime. They are tracking the numbers and looking at how that compares to the coronavirus asking, which is deadlier?

The answer to that question depends if you live in Missouri or Kansas and how you look at the numbers.

“Crime has increased, homicides have increased,” Kansas City, Missouri Police Department spokeswoman Doaa El-Ashkar said.

It’s been a rough year for Kansas City police as the murder rate has the city in the nationwide spotlight.

“That’s someone’s child, someone’s family, someone’s loved one. It is difficult to see that happening in our community,” El-Ashkar said.

The crime rate is so high that federal agents have come to the city to help police solve crimes faster.

“Murders in KC are a disappointment,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

At the same time, the coronavirus led to a shutdown, a mandatory mask policy and the upcoming school year is a mess. So, how do the two compare? Here’s one way to a look at the numbers.

Since March in Kansas City, there have been 94 homicides and 76 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Recently, things are starting to change even with a deadly weekend including a fatal shooting in the Kansas City Zoo parking lot on Sunday evening.

In the last two weeks, 16 people have died from the coronavirus and there have been 11 homicides.

It’s a much different story across the river in Kansas City, Kansas. Since March, there have been 26 homicides and 99 deaths due to the coronavirus.

These coronavirus statistics are kept by the Wyandotte County Health Department and compared to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The past two weeks tell a similar story as six more deaths were recorded due to the coronavirus and one homicide.

“It’s sad. It’s sad. No one should lose their life, no one,” El-Ashkar said.

This weekend, Kansas City police were spread out across the city at six different homicides, one involving two victims.

“We can’t do it alone. No one community can do it alone, so we need people to come forward with information,” El-Ashkar said.

Another way to look at this would be to see who had to go to the hospital because of either the coronavirus or guns. Guns outpace the virus on the Missouri side.

There have been 233 non-fatal shootings in Kansas City, Missouri so far this year. Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are fewer than that.

If you have any information that could help authorities with homicides that have occurred this year, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- 8477.