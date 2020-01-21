KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hope can be cruel. Prisoner Patty Prewitt certainly understands that.
She’s been waiting two decades for a governor to possibly grant clemency.
She’s never heard no. She certainly hasn’t heard yes. So, she waits.
“Yeah, yeah, this has been the roller coaster ride. Governor Carnahan, Mel Carnahan, had indicated that he was going to grant clemency. Then he had a horrific accident and died before he could,” Prewitt said.
Prewitt’s family felt like things were close with Governor Greitens then he abruptly left office amid scandal.
More than 3,600 clemency petitions are now stacked up in the governor’s office. It’s unclear what is being done to address the backlog.
In the meantime, her family continues to plan and hope.
Prewitt's daughter has a room ready for her mom hoping Governor Parson, a former sheriff will take a look at her mother’s case.
“We feel like she's innocent, and that he should have never served any time. But she has served well served 33 over 33 years now. She deserves to come home. She deserves to be able to have a life with us,” Patty Prewitt’s daughter, Jane Watkins, said.
The original plan was for Patty to live with her sister, but she died.
Both of Prewitt’s parents, both of her siblings and her son have also died while she was in prison.
She entered prison as a middle-aged woman, she’s now a great-grandmother.
Supporters point to costs
Prison isn’t cheap.
The Missouri Department of Corrections says the average daily cost is $60.
That means taxpayers have spent more than $700,000 to keep Patty Prewitt locked up.
Her health care gets more complicated as she ages needing prescriptions and more dental care.
Supporters how people are compelled by the facts of her case and the cost to keep a senior citizen behind bars.
Prewitt has attracted support from a former warden.
“In my four decades in corrections in Missouri, I have never made a single recommendation for clemency, until now. Gov. Mike Parson should release Patty Prewitt today,” George Lombardi wrote in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Most recently, Prewitt has had public bipartisan support out of St. Louis as politicians debate what makes the most sense for aging prisoners.
Case background
Prewitt has always maintained her innocence in the death of her husband, Bill Prewitt. He was shot and killed in his sleep inside their home.
Patty Prewitt claims a stranger broke in and attacked her too. Police never believed her and quickly zeroed in on her as the one and only suspect.
The murder weapon was found in the family’s pond and boot prints were nearby.
The family explains everyone walked all over the farm, but police say that’s evidence that Patty Prewitt walked to the pond to hide the weapon.
Much of the case hinged on the fact that she had previously had affairs and even a love child.
Former lovers testified against Patty Prewitt about affairs and comments she allegedly made about her husband.
However, her kids all believe she is telling the truth and was attacked that night.
“I saw her legs, thighs and hips. She was so bruised, so badly bruised. And as an adult I know that those are those kind of bruises that happened from being raped. That was horrible but I know that she was,” Jane Prewitt said.
The children, now grown adults, say there was someone else in the house and they saw a light on in the basement.
The family dogs went missing that night and would later be found poisoned.
“I'm doing somebody else's time. My kids and I doing somebody else's time. And have you ever prove that?” Patty Prewitt said.
Patty Prewitt recently lost the right to test for DNA on old evidence gathered at the scene that night.
Supporters say testing could have revealed she has been telling the truth all along and that there was an attacker there that night.
Patty and her family say proving her innocence is now next to possible and clemency is the only hope left for their mother.
“They need their mama. They need their grandma. They're doing time with me. If I were alone, it would be a whole other thing but I am not alone,” Patty Prewitt said.
KCTV5 reached out Governor Parson’s office. We have not had a response to the clemency backlog or Patty Prewitt’s case.
