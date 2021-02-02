KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The CBS News program 60 Minutes revealed last night that a Chinese company, BGI, recently offered to help with Covid-19 testing and processing.
Six states turned them down, but some of those tests came to the Kansas City area. The Kansas City Business Journal previously reported how business leaders worked with BGI to obtain 50 thousand kits then partnered with the University of Kansas Health System.
BGI put this on its website:
While it’s unclear what you can do with nasal swabs and saliva tests, some security experts warn it’s about Chinese companies getting a foothold in our health care system. In the 60 Minutes report, questions were raised whether the Covid-19 testing partnerships are Trojan Horses with the ultimate goal of collecting Americans’ DNA.
Bill Evanina recently stepped down as thetop counterintelligence official in the U.S., a veteran of both the FBI and CIA. He was so concerned by BGI's COVID testing proposals, and who would ultimately get the data, that he authorized a rare public warning: "Foreign powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from covid tests."
“We put out an advisory to not only every American, but to hospitals, associations, and clinics,” said Evanina. “Knowing that BGI is a Chinese company, do we understand where that data's going?”
But the University of Kansas Health System claims there is no partnership with the company, that BGI was a vendor.
BGI told 60 Minutes their concerns about the collection of data is “groundless.” They said they are a private organization founded to benefit human health and wellbeing.
Click here to see the full 60 Minutes report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.