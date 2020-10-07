FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Voting during a pandemic—that’s just one reason why this election is like no other. It’s also why more people than ever are planning on voting by mail this year. In fact, more than one third of registered voters say they plan to vote by mail for this election. But mail-in voting is not without its critics. Some say mail-in voting is not reliable or safe from fraud. Our investigative team set out to determine if those concerns are legitimate, or political propaganda.
Elections are decided one state at a time, so we tested Missouri and Kansas. We rented post office boxes in Liberty and Lenexa. Then we sent 100 ballot-sized envelops on each side of the state line. We mailed envelops from across the metro area—the city, the suburbs, and even as far away as Lawrence. We mailed in groups, and individually.
Then we waited for them to come back to us. On the Kansas side, 98 ballots were returned, and all of those within a few days. We checked back daily for nearly a month, but the other two never showed up.
While two missing out of 100 doesn’t sound too bad, in a close election, two percent could be significant.
“It’s a serious concern as we get ready for election day,” said Pete Mundo, KCTV5 political commentator. “The Presidential election will be close. Or any local races—two, two-and-a-half is a much bigger number than is sounds like.”
In Missouri, we are missing an envelope. More concerning, only 72 arrived within a week. The rest took about two weeks. One envelope showed up three weeks late, in a plastic bag with an apology.
Some envelopes mailed in both Kansas and Missouri were missing postmarks. But we checked, and if they had been real ballots, those ballots would still be counted.
Still, voting by mail does have its advantages. Voters won’t have to wait in line or contend with the weather. And for some even more importantly, you won’t have to worry about social distancing and if people are wearing masks.
But if you are planning on voting by mail, return it early because the ballot must be in on time to be counted.
