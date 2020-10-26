LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Charges could come as early as Tuesday in a heartbreaking case which started in Leavenworth and trailed down to Oklahoma.

Donny Jackson, JR, is in a county jail near Oklahoma City while police and prosecutors sort through what happened this weekend.

Jackson’s sons were found dead at the home where they lived with their father. The boys were in the 7th and 8th grade.

Two of Jackson’s daughters were reported missing and an Amber Alert was issued for girls. They were later found safely with their father. They have since been reunited with their mother.

Their father is in jail waiting charges and extradition back to Kansas.

A gofund me page has been set up for the family.