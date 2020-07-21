TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks from Gardner attended a party in La Cygne on April 3, 2004 at a farmhouse and never returned.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department’s search turned up nothing. But about a month after he was reported missing, Brooks’ family organized its own search at the farm where the party happened. After only about an hour and a half, they found Brooks’ body lying in the brush in a creek.

Investigators suspected foul play and initially ruled Brooks’ death “suspicious." But leads were few, and an autopsy did not determine the cause of death.

On Tuesday, Brooks’ body was found exhumed. Federal agents had previously told our investigative team exhuming Brooks’ body was a possibility.

Right now there is a $100,000 reward for information in the case.