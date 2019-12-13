A new report suggests there should be sweeping changes when it comes to property taxes.
This comes on the heels of Jackson County’s most recent assessment where some homeowner saw giant spikes in value despite what appears to be a lack of solid information and groundwork by Jackson County’s assessment department. Elected county leaders have described the process as a “debacle.” A record number of homeowners are appealing. Here are highlights from that report.
1. Assessors should be elected. This is the top recommendation made by the county. And while Jackson County’s assessor is not directly mentioned by name in this section, it’s clear members feel homeowners should be able to hold assessor’s accountable for their job performance.
The report notes that under her leadership 28% of all properties were increased 14.9%. The map, created by KCTV5 along with the help of data expert, Preston Smith, revealed what appears to be a pattern to whom was given those specific increases.
The report points out that McCann Beatty called it "a coincidence of the process." The report flat out says, “The committee does not believe this statement.”
2. The property tax levy exemption for the Kansas City Public School should be eliminated. KCMO Schools reaped a windfall this year because they do not have to lower their levies like other school districts. And that meant homeowners felt the full brunt of their increased assessed values.
3. All Physical Inspections should be “on site.” The committee is making sure that any required physical inspection cannot simply be reduced to “physically inspecting pictures.” This is what Jackson County did when they ramped up values in certain neighborhoods. Homeowners quickly realized some photos were practically vintage. Some are more than a decade old and the homes don’t even reflect current paint colors.
4. The burden of proof should be on the assessment department. This is big. Because many homeowners are currently spending hundreds of dollars and gathering evidence to prove their homes don’t have the inflated values the county claims they do. When homeowners push for answers through open records request, they often discover the county has little to justify the massive increases. Land values have spiked, just because. The county’s own emails reveal there are not specific comps for many homeowners.
5. Maybe increases should be capped? This is something that was not a flat-out recommendation but a discussion the committee had. Perhaps increases should be limited unless there is significant remodeling or new construction? The committee emphasized again that physical inspections would be needed.
All of these suggestions will require changes to state law and will not help Jackson County homeowners this year as many continue to fight what they consider are unfair property taxes. More than 20,000 people have appealed.
