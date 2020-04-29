KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A new age progression photo has been released in the Lisa Irwin case.

Irwin vanished from her Kansas City, Missouri, home on October 4, 2011, and would now be 9 years old.

Irwin’s mother, Deborah Bradley, said she thought this was a good representation of her missing daughter.

“I actually think this is the best one so far,” Bradley said. “I feel like that's exactly what she looks like in person.”

The picture is created with a computer program which uses Irwin’s baby photos and then pictures of her parents and siblings around this age.

“Statistically speaking, all the stuff we've seen online of age progressions and then later when the person was found, they're fairly accurate, like 85, 90% accurate,” Irwin’s father, Jeremey Irwin said.

What happened to Baby Lisa remains a mystery. No one has ever been arrested or charged in her disappearance.