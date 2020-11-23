FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - One of Kansas City’s biggest mysteries will soon be back in the nationwide spotlight.
CNN has produced a new documentary on the Baby Lisa case.
Baby Lisa was 10-months-old when she disappeared from her Kansas City home in October of 2011.
Lisa’s parents hope a nationwide audience will help in the search for this missing daughter.
“It’s tough to do interviews. It’s tough to pour your heart out and talk about her to this extent and how hard it is. But I am excited this is a different type of show,” Lisa’s mother, Deborah Bradley said.
The parents called 911 and said their daughter was no longer in her crib.
An Amber Alert was issued and the parents quickly came under suspicion.
Lisa’s age troubled investigators. Most infant kidnappings involve newborns.
The parents maintain their innocence and say they understand why detectives focused on them.
Their attorney accuses the KCPD of theater surrounding the investigation and says she’s troubled by the lack of attention given to other possible leads in the early hours of the investigation.
The parents believe Lisa is alive and a new age progression photo could be key in solving the case.
“She could see herself or someone her age could recognize her... She goes to my school! But her name is not Lisa,” Bradley said.
The age progression photos are created through a computer program which incorporates Lisa’s baby photos and photos of her family members. Lisa’s mother say the latest photo reminds her of her grandmother.
