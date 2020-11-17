KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery are going straight to the top in their attempt to save her from her scheduled execution.

In a “placeholder petition” addressed directly to President Trump, the attorneys ask for a reprieve of the date and/or commutation of her sentence from death—to life without parole.

In the petition, Montgomery’s attorneys said they are not able to provide all the information the President would want before deciding, because they are still recuperating from COVID-19.

Montgomery is accused of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett in December of 2004, then cutting Stinnett’s unborn baby from her womb.

Attorneys have been advocating for the courts to consider her mental illness, sexual abuse and previous brain injuries in commuting the death sentence.

President Trump has commuted the sentences of 16 prisoners and pardoned 28 other people in his nearly four years in office.

In comparison, former President Barack Obama granted nearly 2,000 clemencies. Former President George bush granted 200.