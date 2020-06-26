KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCTV5 News Investigative Unit has been asking local police departments a lot of questions about restraints, choke holds, and alternatives.

Some departments in the area, including the Kansas City Police Department, use a technique called Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint or LVNR.

It was created in Kansas City in the 1970s as an alternative to the choke hold. The KCPD says it allows officers with a smaller stature, primarily female officers, to subdue a suspect.

The technique, when done correctly, does not cut off the air supply, but puts pressure on the blood supply.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department uses a shoulder pin. They say it is more flexible and safer than a neck restraint.

It is a variation of the so-called sleeper hold, the officer goes under the arm to include it in the hold, pinning the arm against the neck. The hold protects the airway and puts the pressure on the circulatory system.

KCK police say they’ve had no injuries using this technique, but perhaps even more importantly, it is rarely used, only on a handful of times annually, and it wasn’t used at all last year.

In the wake of the George Floyd murder, many departments are changing, suspending, or re-evaluating the use of any type of neck restraints.