LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A little-known adoption loophole could force the daughter of a decorated Army veteran out of the United States.
Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled Hyebin Schreiber, a chemical engineering student at the University of Kansas, would have to leave the U.S. when she graduates because she was too old when she was adopted by her aunt and uncle.
Now, they’re fighting to let her stay.
“This is my home.” Schreiber told us. “If I’m fortunate enough, I’d like to stay here.”
Schrieber was 15 years old in 2012 when she left her home in South Korea to move in with her aunt Soo-Jinn and uncle Patrick Schrieber in Kansas.
With a student visa, she was able to start school while her uncle was deployed to Afghanistan. He spent much of the next two years overseas on duty, but when he returned home, Hyebin was 17 and they filed the paperwork to make her adoption official.
Under Kansas law, a person can be legally adopted up to the age of 18, but what the family didn’t know was that immigration laws set the cap lower at 15 years old, making Hyebin too old for the adoption to change her citizenship.
“You know, you’ve spent your whole adult life fighting for your country, who knew you’d spend your retirement fighting for your daughter?” Rekha Sharma Crawford, the family’s attorney, said referring to Patrick Schreiber’s nearly 30-year military career. “I just feel like it’s morally and ethically wrong. This isn’t just a pile of papers, this is an individual and his life and family.”
Crawford contends her clients received bad legal advice from an adoption attorney when Hyebin first came to stay, so the family didn’t know there was an issue until too late.
Now, they’re weighing their options. The family has filed an appeal asking the courts to reconsider, and there is also the potential for Hyebin to convert her student visa to a work visa.
No matter what, though, the family says they’ll stay together.
“I’m going back to Korea, too,” Soo-Jinn told KCTV5, “I can’t leave her.”
Patrick Schreiber echoed her sentiment, affirming his wife’s conviction he.
“We can’t imagine life without her. We will relocate back to Korea,” he said. “Life goes on. However it turns out, it turns out, and we will go from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.