JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Overnight, Missouri gained national attention by becoming the latest state to push forward legislation that chips away at Roe v. Wade, the federal legislation that protects a woman's right to have an abortion.
The Missouri bill does not make exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest and Governor Mike Parson supports the ban.
This came within the same 24 hours that Alabama signed a strict abortion bill into law.
KCTV5 Investigative Reporter Angie Ricono has reviewed the bill's 53 pages.
Any piece of legislation is really about the details, which is why our team carefully reviewed it.
Abortions would be outlawed at eight weeks except for a medical emergency, not cases of rape or incest.
This sign would be required inside any clinic which performs abortions:
"There are public and private agencies willing and able to help you carry your child to term, and to assist you and your child after your child is born, whether you choose to keep your child or place him or her for adoption. The state of Missouri encourages you to contact those agencies before making a final decision about abortion. State law requires that your physician or a qualified professional give you the opportunity to call agencies like these before you undergo an abortion."
The bill would require that, by law, doctors to do the following:
- Medically explain the abortion procedure to patients.
- Explain long-term medical risks.
- Talk about the psychological effects associated with abortion.
- Provide materials for abortion alternatives.
- Provide color pictures of fetuses at different stages.
- Encourage the woman to see the fetus and listen to the heartbeat before the procedure.
Plus, the following information must be discussed and handed to any woman seeking an abortion:
"The life of each human being begins at conception. Abortion will terminate the life of a separate, unique, living human being."
The bill makes specific legal points that Roe v. Wade was decided in the 1970s and that we medically know more now. It also makes the legal argument that the juvenile death penalty is not allowed in Missouri, equating that to abortion. Lawmakers also pointed out if a pregnant woman is killed and she is more than eight weeks pregnant, that is considered a double homicide a lot of the time.
The full bill can be read below:
