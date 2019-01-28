PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man.
The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found Saturday night next to a retaining wall in the area of Highway 45 and Graden Road near Parkville.
Deputies received a call about 9:55 p.m. An individual who was walking to work discovered the body.
The Parkville Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Authorities says the man was clothed in a T-shirt, shorts and was not wearing shoes.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The sheriff’s office does not believe that foul play was involved in the death. The official cause of death is pending the results of the Medical Examiner’s investigation.
