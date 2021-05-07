BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) --- An investigation is underway after a local woman took to TikTok to tell the story of her arrest in Basehor.
She posted a video where she claimed sexual misconduct.
The Basehor Police Department said the officer is now on administrative leave.
Police tell KCTV5 it all started as a domestic disturbance call. When officers arrived, they said the woman was highly animated.
She was arrested for obstruction, but was released and never charged.
Full statement from the City of Basehor:
On 05/05/21 Basehor officers were dispatched to the area of 141st on reports of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival Basehor officers were met by a highly animated female. During the investigation of the alleged domestic battery the adult female was arrested for obstruction and later released on scene without charges.
Shortly after the incident the Basehor Police department command staff received information that the female party was alleging sexual misconduct by one of our officers during the arrest. The involved female posted several videos on the app TikToc recounting the interaction. The next day the involved female party contacted the Basehor Police department and filed a formal complaint.
An investigation was initiated and is ongoing regarding the complainant. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.
It is the practice of the Basehor Police department to investigate any complaint made against this department or its officers and to be completely transparent with the complainant. We would ask you to respect the privacy of the complainant and know that your police department has leveled all its resources to investigate this allegation. In the interest of transparency, the Basehor Police Department has requested the investigation into this allegation be conducted by an outside agency. As this is an ongoing personnel matter and investigation the department will have no further comment at this time.
