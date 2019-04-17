LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Someone knows something. That’s what’s giving one Lee’s Summit family hope that their missing 21-year-old daughter will return safely soon.
Jacy Deaver disappeared 15 days ago. She was last seen leaving the group home she lives in around 5 p.m. on March 2. That same night, Lee’s Summit police filed a missing and endangered persons report.
Have you seen this woman? Jacy Deaver was last seen two weeks ago. Lee’s Summit police consider her a missing and endangered person. More on @KCTV5 this morning. pic.twitter.com/DhSL2RnEDv— Leslie Aguilar (@LeslieKCTV5) April 17, 2019
Deaver’s parents say she has the mental capacity of a 12- or 13-year-old. She’s independent enough to hold a job and had just started a new one. She also earns free time at the group home she lives in. When she left the house two weeks ago, she said she was going to a nearby park.
The group home facilitator saw a white vehicle down the road, and her family fears she may have got in that car. Volunteers helped the family hang thousands of flyers up all over the metro.
Her father, Mike Deaver, says she didn’t take anything with her when she disappeared. So, she’s hasn’t had her medicine in two weeks.
“Helpless is an understatement, but it is not anything that the police have done wrong. They allowed us to do a missing person that night because of condition. Normally, it takes 48 hours. They started pinging her phone immediately. It’s been turned off or has a dead battery, there’s no info,” Mike Deaver said.
Police are still investigating this case. If you know anything about where Jacy Deaver may be, you’re asked to call Lee’s Summit police, or just call 911.
