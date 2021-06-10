1 KCPD officer, 1 person shot at 63rd, Prospect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) --- The investigation into the police shooting of Malcolm Johnson has cleared another step. 

The case file for the Missouri Highway Patrol is now in Jefferson City, according to Sgt. Bill Lowe. 

Once it moves through the Missouri Highway Patrol's chain of command, the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office will make a ruling on it. 

Johnson was killed by a police officer and an officer was shot in the leg.

Police had a stop order for Johnson and were at the gas station at 63rd and Prospect to arrest him in connection to a shooting incident. 

This month, members of the faith community in Kansas City released and turned over three videos showing the scene inside the gas station. 

There's no time table for when the investigation will conclude. 

