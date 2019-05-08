KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Interstate 29 is once again open for business.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H says southbound lanes will reopen at 9:00 a.m. while the north bound lanes will open at 10 a.m.
In Missouri, Interstate 29 southbound will open at 9:00 a.m. and Interstate 29 northbound will open at 10:00 a.m. These are approximate times as multiple barriers will need to be removed. Interstate 29 is opening in its entirety as well. pic.twitter.com/FGwWyfKU1r— MSHP Troop H (@MSHPTrooperH) May 8, 2019
Authorities say these are approximate times, there are several barriers that need to be removed.
I-29 was shut down in the norther part of Missouri for quite some time after flooding from the Missouri River earlier this year.
According to IowaDOT, I-29 will reopen all the way to Council Bluffs, east of Omaha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.