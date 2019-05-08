I-29 sign

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Interstate 29 is once again open for business.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H says southbound lanes will reopen at 9:00 a.m. while the north bound lanes will open at 10 a.m.

Authorities say these are approximate times, there are several barriers that need to be removed.

I-29 was shut down in the norther part of Missouri for quite some time after flooding from the Missouri River earlier this year.

According to IowaDOT, I-29 will reopen all the way to Council Bluffs, east of Omaha.  

