KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An exit ramp is back open after being closed all night and into the morning commute.
A semi rollover blocked the ramp onto Interstate 435 north from Interstate 70 west.
It happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver was hurt but is expected to be OK
The semi was the only vehicle involved. The semi involved in the crash was carrying Bagel Bites, which were scattered all over the road.
