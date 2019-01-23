KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities responded to a crash involving two semis.
It happened on Interstate 29 Southbound, north of Missouri Highway 92.
Traffic on I-29 was completely blocked off because of the emergency.
Emergency crews and tow trucks are attempting to move the semis.
No one has been reported injured.
