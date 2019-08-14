FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- More than 80,000 people have signed a petition to change the name of a portion of Fifth Avenue in New York to President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
That portion is between 56th and 57th Streets, the same portion that Trump Tower is located.
The petition states “We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president whose many accomplishments include: saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th, which killed over 3,000 New Yorkers.”
Earlier this year Los Angeles renamed a portion of Rodeo Road, not to be confused with Rodeo Drive, to President Barack Obama Boulevard.
You can check out the petition on Move On.
