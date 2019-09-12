Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019:
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday night in which a suspect was killed. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating and six people have been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the back of a city bus on Thursday evening. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, an Independence man was found guilty of murdering his mother's fiancé. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been found guilty of two counts of premeditated murder in connection to the deaths of Jolene Jones and Rev. Stevie Ray. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri Hyperloop could become a reality within the decade, taking passengers from Kansas City to Columbia in just 15 minutes and to St. Louis in just half an hour. (More)
HOUSTON (AP) — Democratic debate night No. 3: Attacks and counter-attacks. Love for one former president, loathing for the current one. A 76-year-old front-runner essentially got called old, and he turned around and called another rival a "socialist." (More)
