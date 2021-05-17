RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday, city inspectors spent time at the Suncrest Apartments and gave the complex management two weeks to make certain repairs.
Several residents spent a stressful weekend collecting rain water in buckets as it poured through the walls and ceiling of their apartments.
Trevantae Dixon’s grandmother called him when it started raining in her bedroom Sunday morning.
“You can still see the discoloration on the ceiling. It was just like a rain forest in here,” Dixon said.
Dixon captured the ordeal with cell phone video. He found another place for his grandmother to stay Sunday night, then took off work Monday hoping apartment management would come by to help with repairs or offer another solution.
“No answers, no knock. You guys were the first ones to knock at the door today,” Dixon told KCTV5.
Dixon said he had no luck reaching apartment management or maintenance over the weekend. He was grateful Raytown firefighters came to help by offering extra trashcans to collect water, turning off electricity in rooms where water filled the walls, and poking holes in certain parts of the ceiling to the weight of the water didn’t cause the ceiling to cave in.
Dixon’s grandmother’s unit is one of at least six facing issues with leaky walls and ceilings.
Neshelle Robinson in the building next to Dixon’s grandmother had to move all the contents of her bedroom to her living room due to incoming water.
“I’m just really fed up and I just can’t get no help. They are like ‘I can’t do nothing today,’ tomorrow is it going to be the same thing as today? Like you can’t do nothing. I put in a maintenance request. I’ve been doing that and they still haven’t came,” Robinson said.
The Raytown Fire Marshal and officials with the City came by Monday to inspect the complex.
“It is our hope that the owner will resolve this situation quickly. The City of Raytown is aware of the issue. We are working with the Raytown Fire Department to provide recommendations to the owner of this apartment complex to be in compliance and provide healthy and safe living conditions for our residents,” Raytown city spokesperson Toni Alexander said.
The city is giving the apartment complex two weeks to “make permanent repairs on roofs.”
“The roof is only half the problem though,” Dixon said. “Mold is the problem that I’m most worried about right now.”
The city says residents who are concerned about mold and other water damage should contact the property manager.
“It is the responsibility of the owner to provide tenants with a healthy and safe living environment,” Alexander said.
Alexander recommends residents read Missouri’s Landlord-Tenant law to understand their rights.
For residents with landlords complaints, she offered the following process:
- Notify landlord/property manager of issue.
- Ask landlord/property manager for a date when issue will be resolved.
- If problem persists and is not fixed, file a formal complaint with the City of Raytown’s Community Development Department. This must be done in person, the lease must be in your name, and the renter must be current with rent.
- A City of Raytown building official will contact (in writing) the landlord/property manager.
- The owner/property manager has 14 days to correct the violation.
- If not repaired, the tenant should follow up by contacting the City, to advise of outstanding repairs.
- The City of Raytown will conduct a physical inspection and provide date all repairs must be completed.
- A re-inspection will be scheduled on or after compliance date. If corrections still remain, a municipal court appearance may be scheduled.
Residents still worry about the timeliness of possible repairs though. Many of them feel walls, ceilings and floors may be unstable due to soaking in so much water.
“It feels like if you fell hard enough he would fall through,” Dixon said. “These apartments are just terrible.”
