Innocent teen driver suffers serious injuries after police chase, crash

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two teenagers are injured and a third was placed under arrest after a chase with police that crossed state lines.
It started about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in Platte County. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office started the chase at Missouri Highway 9 and Interstate 635 for speeding and a tag violation.
The pursuit went over into Kansas and exited on Kansas Highway 5. Troopers say the vehicle tried to exit onto 18th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, and T-boned a red Dodge Charger driven by a 17-year-old Shawnee girl who was seriously injured.
Troopers said the chase vehicle had a 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl in it. The teen girl tried to run but didn’t make it far because of a broken leg. The teen boy also tried to run but was caught.
Drugs were also found in the car, trooper said.
