SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- An inmate who escaped while working at the Missouri State Fairgrounds was taken back into custody on Saturday afternoon.
Jason Laird, 44, was apprehended by the Ozark County and Douglas County Multijurisdictional Task Force Team.
Laird walked away from the fairgrounds on June 22.
It's believed he stole a truck and a gun when he escaped the fairground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.