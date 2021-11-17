Lansing Correctional Facility generic aerial shot
(Chopper 5/KCTV5 News)

LANSING, KS (KCTV) --- A 32-year-old man who escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility in July 2019 has been sentenced to nearly 11 years of additional time.

Dustin Frank Robinson, 32, left the building and climbed over a 20-foot fence that had two sections of barbed wire.

Because he was cut by the barbed wire, he called 911 after feeling "woozy" from the cut.

Investigators found him at Providence Medical Hospital in KCK.

He was out of the prison for nine hours.

“Escapes can be very scary for a community and causes a lot of resources to be used to apprehend the person," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. "We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences.”

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.