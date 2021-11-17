LANSING, KS (KCTV) --- A 32-year-old man who escaped the Lansing Correctional Facility in July 2019 has been sentenced to nearly 11 years of additional time.
Dustin Frank Robinson, 32, left the building and climbed over a 20-foot fence that had two sections of barbed wire.
Because he was cut by the barbed wire, he called 911 after feeling "woozy" from the cut.
Investigators found him at Providence Medical Hospital in KCK.
He was out of the prison for nine hours.
“Escapes can be very scary for a community and causes a lot of resources to be used to apprehend the person," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. "We need to continue to send a message that those who try and escape will face serious consequences.”
