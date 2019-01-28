LEAVENWORTH, KS (AP) -- A prison inmate has admitted to fracturing another inmate's skull with a metal pipe, leaving the man in a "semi-vegetative state" for several months.
The Kansas City Star reports 49-year-old Jimmy Eastep Jr., pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to his plea agreement, Eastep assaulted 52-year-old Michael Seaman at the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth in January 2016 after Seaman called him a name.
Investigators found a 20-inch metal pipe with blood next to Seaman Seaman.
Investigators say Seaman was not able to communicate with them for almost a year.
Eastep was linked to the assault by DNA testing.
The plea agreement calls for Eastep to be sentenced to another 3.5 years in prison.
