LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been sentenced to an additional 122 months in prison.
On Friday, 35-year-old James Spooner, who is in Lansing Correctional Facility, was sentenced for one count of battery on a state correctional officer.
Spooner was found guilty after a jury trial on Nov. 27. During the trial, Spooner chose to testify.
On cross-examination by the state, Spooner became enraged and began yelling and using profane language toward the state and the court.
He was then removed from the courtroom.
Spooner’s attorney filed a motion requesting probation. The motion was denied and Spooner was sentenced to 122 months to be served in prison.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said, “It’s already a difficult job for corrections staff, so we want to assure there are consequences when inmates harm them.”
