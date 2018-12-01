OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An inmate at the Johnson County Detention Center's central booking facility has died after being found unresponsive in her cell.
The inmate was found at 2:27 p.m. on Friday by detention staff.
Lifesaving efforts were initiated by the Johnson County Detention Center Staff and in-house medical staff. The Olathe Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act responded to help as well.
Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m.
The inmate was housed alone and had been incarcerated since November 29.
Her name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.