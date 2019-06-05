INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – An inmate who assaulted a police officer while being transported Tuesday, was charged Wednesday.
31-year-old Derick J. Peknik faces first degree assault, attempted escape from confinement and stealing, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
According to officials, the officer opened the back of the transport vehicle and Peknik stepped out. As the officer was attending to other inmates, Peknik rushed behind him and put the officer in a lateral vascular neck restraint.
Both the officer and Peknik went to the ground. The officer stated he was starting to lose consciousness when Peknik let loose. But Peknik moved to the front of the vehicle, where the officer's firearm was located.
The officer ran toward Peknik. Other officers arrived on scene to help. Peknik was placed into restraints.
Surveillance video of the incident showed Peknik kept the officer in a choke hold for about 22 seconds before releasing him and taking his keys.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $200,000 for Peknik.
