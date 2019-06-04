OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A multi-vehicle crash is taking a major toll on traffic off of Interstate 35 at Old 56 Highway.
Authorities say three vehicles were involved in the crash on southbound I-35. One of the vehicles flipped over and was extricated.
No word on extent of injuries or number of injuries, but authorities are calling this an injury accident.
Right now two lanes are currently closed on the interstate. Traffic is getting by on the right side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.