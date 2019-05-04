Bonner Springs, KS (KCTV) - Police were investigating an injury crash on I-70 Saturday morning.
A tweet from Kansas Turnpike states that on I-70 WB, just east of K-7, an injury crash occurred.
KTA ALERT INJURY CRASH I70 WB JUST E OF K7/BONNER SPRINGS EXIT TRAFFIC CONGESTED USE CAUTION— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) May 4, 2019
The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Only one lane on traffic was able to get through until the crash scene was cleared at 11:13 a.m.
KCTV5 is working to gather more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.