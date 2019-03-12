Injuries reported after SUV slams into Ruskin High School

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Injuries have been reported after a SUV slammed into a building at Ruskin High School.
Police were called about 6:35 a.m. Tuesday to the school located at 7000 E. 111 St.
According to police, there were two people in the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital due to a medical condition.
School officials say they do not believe that any structural damage has been done to the school. Class will be in session.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.