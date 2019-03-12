Injuries reported after SUV slams into Ruskin High School

Injuries have been reported after a car slammed into a building at Ruskin High School.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Injuries have been reported after a SUV slammed into a building at Ruskin High School.

Police were called about 6:35 a.m. Tuesday to the school located at 7000 E. 111 St.

According to police, there were two people in the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital due to a medical condition.

School officials say they do not believe that  any structural damage has been done to the school. Class will be in session. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

