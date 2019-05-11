SMITHVILLE, MO. (KCTV) --- Moderate injuries were reported after a car went into Smithville Lake on Saturday afternoon, the local fire agency said.
The Smithville Area Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that multiple people suffered moderate injuries as a result of the incident.
No other information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
